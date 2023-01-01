Menu
<p>Mint Condition 2016 Ford Transit T-250 Mid-Roof 148 3.7L 6-Cylinder Gas with 324,094 Highway kilometers. Power windows, lock, mirrors, and Back-up Camera. Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax Clean copy and paste link below:</p> <p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=oztwkqrtX1ZE4yJ+348GCNqXhpUqfjQp</p> <p> </p> <p>All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)</p> <p>$24,950</p> <p>+Just Plus Tax and Licensing</p> <p>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees</p> <p>Taxes and licensing not included in the price</p> <p>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com</p> <p>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:</p> <p>1) Engine</p> <p>2) Transmission</p> <p>3) Head Gasket</p> <p>4) Transaxle/Differential</p> <p>5) Seals & Gaskets</p> <p>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</p> <p> </p> <p>Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005</p> <p>90 Kennedy Road South</p> <p>Brampton ON L6W3E7</p> <p>(647)-927-5252</p> <p>Member of OMVIC and UCDA</p> <p>Buy with Confidence!</p> <p>Buy with Full Disclosure!</p> <p>Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM</p> <p>Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM</p> <p>Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM </p> <p>To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com</p> <p> </p>

2016 Ford Transit 250

324,094 KM

$24,950

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Transit 250

T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

2016 Ford Transit 250

T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

324,094KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A94031
  • Mileage 324,094 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

416-828-2144
$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2016 Ford Transit 250