$13,999+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" TRADESMAN
2016 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" TRADESMAN
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
240,418KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KM3GS224262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 240,418 KM
Vehicle Description
eco diesel
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
2016 RAM 1500