2017 Audi S6
440+ HP|V8|QUATTRO|LEATHER BUCKET SEATS|QUAD EXHAUST|ALLOYS
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 95,531 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Audi S6 is a midsize luxury sedan that’s a high-performance variant of Audi’s A6. It seats five passengers, and all models are equipped with all-wheel drive. The S6 is aimed at drivers seeking a sumptuous interior and a relatively low-key look with fiercely quick acceleration.
Other premium features include :
- 4L Twin Turbo V8 Engine
- Heated Seats
- Rear Heated Seats
- Bucket Seats
- Dual zone Air Conditioning System
- Rear A/C Vents
- Quattro All Wheel Drive Technology
- Blind-Spot Monitoring System
- Bose Audio System
- Leather Interior
- Diamond Stitching
- Multifunctional Flat Bottom S-line Sport Steering Wheel
- Paddle Shifter
- Quad Exhaust
- 360 Camera System
- S6 Performance Brakes
and much more!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
