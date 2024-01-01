Menu
The 2017 Audi S6 is a midsize luxury sedan that's a high-performance variant of Audi's A6. It seats five passengers, and all models are equipped with all-wheel drive. The S6 is aimed at drivers seeking a sumptuous interior and a relatively low-key look with fiercely quick acceleration.

2017 Audi S6

95,531 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi S6

440+ HP|V8|QUATTRO|LEATHER BUCKET SEATS|QUAD EXHAUST|ALLOYS

2017 Audi S6

440+ HP|V8|QUATTRO|LEATHER BUCKET SEATS|QUAD EXHAUST|ALLOYS

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,531KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,531 KM

The 2017 Audi S6 is a midsize luxury sedan that’s a high-performance variant of Audi’s A6. It seats five passengers, and all models are equipped with all-wheel drive. The S6 is aimed at drivers seeking a sumptuous interior and a relatively low-key look with fiercely quick acceleration. 


Other premium features include :


- 4L Twin Turbo V8 Engine


- Heated Seats


- Rear Heated Seats


- Bucket Seats


- Dual zone Air Conditioning System


- Rear A/C Vents


- Quattro All Wheel Drive Technology


- Blind-Spot Monitoring System


- Bose Audio System


- Leather Interior


- Diamond Stitching


- Multifunctional Flat Bottom S-line Sport Steering Wheel


- Paddle Shifter


- Quad Exhaust


- 360 Camera System


- S6 Performance Brakes


and much more!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

MEMORY SEAT

Cup Holder

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

Email Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Call Dealer

905-874-XXXX

(click to show)

905-874-9494

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2017 Audi S6