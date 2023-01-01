$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-874-9494
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E400|4MATIC|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|ALLOYS|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10090281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Off White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 131,049 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz E400 is a luxury sedan that boasts a sleek and sophisticated design, with a powerful V6 engine. It features a spacious and elegant interior, equipped with cutting-edge technology, such as a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a panoramic sunroof. The E400 also comes with advanced safety features, including collision prevention assist and adaptive cruise control.
Some Other Features Included:
-Multifunctional leather steering wheel
-Leather heated seats
-Apple Carplay/Android Auto
-Cruise Control
-Lane Departure Warning
-LED Headlights/Taillights
-Burmester Surround Sound System
-Ambient lighting
-AMG Alloys & Much More!!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nawab Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.