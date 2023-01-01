Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

131,049 KM

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

Contact Seller
E400|4MATIC|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|ALLOYS|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

131,049KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10090281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Off White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,049 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz E400 is a luxury sedan that boasts a sleek and sophisticated design, with a powerful V6 engine. It features a spacious and elegant interior, equipped with cutting-edge technology, such as a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a panoramic sunroof. The E400 also comes with advanced safety features, including collision prevention assist and adaptive cruise control.


Some Other Features Included:


-Multifunctional leather steering wheel


-Leather heated seats


-Apple Carplay/Android Auto


-Cruise Control


-Lane Departure Warning


-LED Headlights/Taillights


-Burmester Surround Sound System


-Ambient lighting


-AMG Alloys & Much More!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

