<p>2017 MITSUBISHI LANCER IS LOADED WITH FEATURES OF BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, YOUTUBE, BLUETOOTH, HEATED MIRROR, WIFI, HEATED SEATS, TINTED GLASS, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER-TO-BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY ...</p>

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

110,480 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
ES

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

110,480KM
Used
VIN JA32U2FU1HU602959

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,480 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MITSUBISHI LANCER IS LOADED WITH FEATURES OF BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, YOUTUBE, BLUETOOTH, HEATED MIRROR, WIFI, HEATED SEATS, TINTED GLASS, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER-TO-BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY ...

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928

647-401-6131
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer