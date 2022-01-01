Menu
2018 Chrysler 300

88,475 KM

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
S|AWD|PANORAMIC ROOF|ALLOYS|LEATHER SEATS|

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Step up to an ultra-comfortable ride and superior performance with the 2018 Chrysler 300 S, that is bold and eye-catching in SILVER ! Powered by a 3.6 Litre V6 engine that provides 300hp and is mated to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission with paddle shifters and Sport mode. With sport-tuned suspension, this All Wheel Drive Sedan offers you a powerful ride that's easy and responsive as you attain near approximately 7.6L/100km on the highway along the way! The imposing, sporty styling of the Chrysler 300 S is more than just turning heads everywhere it goes. It's undeniably beautiful with a distinct grille and gorgeous alloy wheels. Open the door to our 300 and feel empowered surrounded by upscale finishes and diligent attention to detail. As you relax in comfortable seats, take note of remote start, keyless entry/ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a rearview camera. The easy-to-use Uconnect system features a prominent touchscreen, Beats Audio, Apple Car Play /Android Auto compatibility, available satellite radio, USB ports, Bluetooth, voice command, and an auxiliary input jack. Chrysler takes your safety and security seriously and has carefully outfitted this 300 Touring with advanced airbags, hill-start assist, rain-brake assist, and other features to ensure your peace of mind. Stylish, sporty, efficient, and secure, It is a compelling blend of everything what a driver needs to have in their car.  


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

