2018 Chrysler 300
300S RWD|LEATHER INTERIOR|BEATS AUDIO|PANORAMIC ROOF|ALLOYS|
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9564793
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 107,142 KM
Step up to an ultra-comfortable ride and superior performance with the 2019 Chrysler 300 S, that is bold and eye-catching! Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 engine that provides 280+HP and is mated to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission with paddle shifters and Sport mode. With sport-tuned suspension, this rear wheel Drive Sedan offers you a powerful ride that's easy and responsive as you attain near approximately 7.8L/100km on the highway along the way! The imposing, sporty styling of the Chrysler 300 S is more than just turning heads everywhere it goes. It's undeniably beautiful with a distinct grille and gorgeous alloy wheels. Open the door to our 300 and feel empowered surrounded by upscale finishes and diligent attention to detail. As you relax in comfortable seats, take note of remote start, keyless entry/ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a rearview camera. The easy-to-use Uconnect system features a prominent touchscreen, Beats Audio System, satellite radio, USB ports, and Bluetooth. Chrysler takes your safety and security seriously and has carefully outfitted this 300. Stylish, sporty, efficient, and secure, It is a compelling blend of everything what a driver needs to have in their car.
