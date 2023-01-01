Menu
2018 Dodge Challenger

92,014 KM

Details Description Features

$42,698

+ tax & licensing
$42,698

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2018 Dodge Challenger

2018 Dodge Challenger

SXT|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|REAR CAMERA|ALLOYS|APLINE AUDIO|

2018 Dodge Challenger

SXT|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|REAR CAMERA|ALLOYS|APLINE AUDIO|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$42,698

+ taxes & licensing

92,014KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10140144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,014 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT is a powerful and stylish muscle car that combines retro design with modern features. It features a V6 engine with impressive performance, a comfortable interior with advanced technology, and aggressive exterior styling that turns heads on the road. With its blend of classic charm and contemporary performance, the Challenger SXT delivers an exhilarating driving experience.


Some Features Included:


-Multifunctional leather steering wheel


-Leather heated seats


-Dual zone automatic climate control


-Halo front lights/LED taillights


-Uconnect


-Alpine Sound System


-Alloys & Much More!! DAILY RENTAL.


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

