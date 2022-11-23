Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

Contact Seller
GL SE

GL SE

Location

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9333103
  • Stock #: HS99
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6JU657666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 ELENTRA FREE OF ACCIDENTS EQUIPED WITH BACK UP CAMERA- SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY, HEATED STEERING,ALLOY WHEELS COMES CERTIFIED WITH 90 DAYS IN SHOP BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

