$19,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2018 Hyundai Elantra
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL SE
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
74,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9333103
- Stock #: HS99
- VIN: KMHD84LF6JU657666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 ELENTRA FREE OF ACCIDENTS EQUIPED WITH BACK UP CAMERA- SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY, HEATED STEERING,ALLOY WHEELS COMES CERTIFIED WITH 90 DAYS IN SHOP BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6