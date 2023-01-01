Menu
2019 Audi Q5

99,722 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

S LINE| BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO| PANORAMIC SUNROOF| ALLOYS|

2019 Audi Q5

S LINE| BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO| PANORAMIC SUNROOF| ALLOYS|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,722KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10545585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,722 KM

Vehicle Description

German engineering has done it again with the new Audi S Line trim, which upgrades several Audi models with bigger wheels, streamlined bumpers, lower suspension, and leather-upholstered seating. The Audi Q5 with an S-Line trim is built to please luxury SUV enthusiasts who crave athleticism in their daily drive.


Some Features:


- Panoramic Sunroof


- S line steering wheel


- Heated seats


- Digital cluster


- Multifunctional steering wheel


- Rear view camera


- Leather seats


- Memory seats


- Cruise control


- Alloy Wheels


- Bang & Olufsen Audio


- All Wheel Drive 


- Power Adjustable Seats & Much More!!


 


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

MEMORY SEAT

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

