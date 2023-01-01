$CALL+ tax & licensing
905-874-9494
2019 Audi Q5
S LINE| BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO| PANORAMIC SUNROOF| ALLOYS|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10545585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 99,722 KM
Vehicle Description
German engineering has done it again with the new Audi S Line trim, which upgrades several Audi models with bigger wheels, streamlined bumpers, lower suspension, and leather-upholstered seating. The Audi Q5 with an S-Line trim is built to please luxury SUV enthusiasts who crave athleticism in their daily drive.
Some Features:
- Panoramic Sunroof
- S line steering wheel
- Heated seats
- Digital cluster
- Multifunctional steering wheel
- Rear view camera
- Leather seats
- Memory seats
- Cruise control
- Alloy Wheels
- Bang & Olufsen Audio
- All Wheel Drive
- Power Adjustable Seats & Much More!!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
