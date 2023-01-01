$36,580+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Bolt
LT w/ Backup Cam, Apple CarPlay
Location
Canada Drives - Mississauga
55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8
$36,580
- Listing ID: 9510577
- Stock #: V-70244
- VIN: 1G1FY6S01K4136466
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # V-70244
- Mileage 103,446 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Bolt LT - Clean Carfax. Impressive range. Cabin is spacious. Power and handling make it enjoyable to drive. Big touchscreen. Comes with Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Lane Keep Assist. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Hitch;Keyless Entry;Remote Start;Tire Inflator/ Repair Kit;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel;Lane Keep Assist;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;Electronic E-Brake
