2019 Honda Accord

87,125 KM

Make it Yours
Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Sedan SPORT|SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS|CARPLAY|ALLOYS|POWER SEATS|

2019 Honda Accord

Sedan SPORT|SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS|CARPLAY|ALLOYS|POWER SEATS|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

87,125KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,125 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Honda Accord ranks at the top of the midsize car class, thanks in part to its peerless driving dynamics, good fuel economy, spacious cabin and trunk and intuitive features. It combines performance and practicality in a sleek package.


Some Features :


- Heated seats


- Multifunctional leather steering wheel


- Sunroof


- Cruise control


- Back-up camera


- Keyless entry/ignition


- Apple carplay


- Android auto


- Dual zone A/C


- Alloys & Much More!!


 


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

