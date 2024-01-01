2019 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

77,850KM
Used
VIN KMHH55LC2KU115066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 115066
  • Mileage 77,850 KM

Vehicle Description

N LINE ACCIDENT FREE ONE OWNER JUST TREADED IN AT NEW CAR DEALER! FULLY CERTIFIED WITH BRAND NEW TIRES AND BRAKES JUST INSTALLED BY DEALER! GREAT LOOKING AND MINT CONDITION INSIDE OUT! COMES WOTH BOTH KEYS AND EXTRA WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! GREAT SAFETY FEATURES FULLY LOADED WITH heated seats, cooled seats, navigation back up camera lane departure, pre-collision, warning heated steering wheel CANT GO WRONG HERE! FINANCING RIGHT THROUGH THE BANKS WITH OPEN LOANS THAT CAN BE PAID AT ANY TIME WITH NO PENALTYS.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
BlueLink Tracker System
Passenger Seat
Sport Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/lumbar support and 6-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P225/40R18
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
53 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder
4.64 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode and paddle shifters

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

