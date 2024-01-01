2019 Toyota Corolla

Menu
Account
Sign In
ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE SE MODEL! HEATED SEATS AND HEATED WHEEL! WITH TOUCH SCREEN! COMES CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN OUR PRICE WE DO NOT CHARGE YOU EXTRA! FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH OPEN TERM LOANS THAT CAN BE PAID ANY TIME! with no PENALTY! TOYOTA RELIBILTY AT ITS BEST ! WITH THESE LOW KM ! you will be sure to be driving for years FINANCING FOR UPTO 84 months bank loans o.a.c.. <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1683321301448_6729915598238045 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. </p><p>caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns </p>

2019 Toyota Corolla

88,901 KM

Details Description Features

$22,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

  1. 10954943
  2. 10954943
  3. 10954943
  4. 10954943
  5. 10954943
  6. 10954943
  7. 10954943
  8. 10954943
  9. 10954943
  10. 10954943
  11. 10954943
  12. 10954943
  13. 10954943
  14. 10954943
  15. 10954943
  16. 10954943
  17. 10954943
  18. 10954943
  19. 10954943
  20. 10954943
  21. 10954943
  22. 10954943
  23. 10954943
  24. 10954943
  25. 10954943
  26. 10954943
  27. 10954943
  28. 10954943
  29. 10954943
  30. 10954943
  31. 10954943
Contact Seller

$22,910

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
88,901KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE3KC239004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,901 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE SE MODEL! HEATED SEATS AND HEATED WHEEL! WITH TOUCH SCREEN! COMES CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN OUR PRICE WE DO NOT CHARGE YOU EXTRA! FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH OPEN TERM LOANS THAT CAN BE PAID ANY TIME! with no PENALTY! TOYOTA RELIBILTY AT ITS BEST ! WITH THESE LOW KM ! you will be sure to be driving for years FINANCING FOR UPTO 84 months bank loans o.a.c..

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Instrument Panel Bin
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Toyota Safety Sense P
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
80 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II) and sport mode
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CA Auto Sales

Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 FWD 4DR GS for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 Mazda CX-3 FWD 4DR GS 56,580 KM $19,910 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD 77,876 KM $24,510 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in Brampton, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT 173,895 KM $16,910 + tax & lic

Email CA Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

Call Dealer

905-796-XXXX

(click to show)

905-796-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla