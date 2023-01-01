$30,698+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 90,939 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta fills the compact class with much-needed elegance and a plethora of technological amenities. The Jetta has a smooth ride. It effectively absorbs heavier shocks and softens square bumps. Over significant bumps, it can feel a little bouncy, but overall, the ride quality is excellent for the class. The Jetta has lots of space for your belongings. Large door pockets all around, a tray in front of the shifter, and substantial cupholders provide plenty of space for small items. Child safety seats should fit without too much difficulty thanks to the roomy back seat and the readily available car-seat hooks and tethers.
Some Features :
- Heated seats
- Multifunctional leather steering wheel
- Leather seats
- Sunroof
- Keyless ignition
- Rear camera
- Apple carplay
- Android auto
- Dual zone automatic climate control
- Alloys & Much More!!
Nawab Motors
