Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1697321910
  2. 1697321917
  3. 1697321924
  4. 1697321933
  5. 1697321939
  6. 1697321946
  7. 1697321952
  8. 1697321958
  9. 1697321966
  10. 1697321973
  11. 1697321980
  12. 1697321987
  13. 1697321995
  14. 1697322001
  15. 1697322007
  16. 1697322013
  17. 1697322020
  18. 1697322027
  19. 1697322034
  20. 1697322040
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
38,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10544853
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB8LKF22095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2021 Toyota Corolla ...
 89,700 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 91,500 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Compass Li...
 82,500 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory