2020 Honda Accord
Sedan SPORT|MANUAL|SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
$28,698
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 155,323 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Honda Accord ranks at the top of the midsize car class, thanks in part to its peerless driving dynamics, good fuel economy, spacious cabin and trunk and intuitive features. It combines performance and practicality in a sleek package.
Some Features :
- Heated seats
- Multifunctional leather steering wheel
- Sunroof
- Cruise control
- Back-up camera
- Keyless entry/ignition
- Apple carplay
- Android auto
- Dual zone A/C
- Alloys & Much More!!
