<p>The 2020 Honda Accord ranks at the top of the midsize car class, thanks in part to its peerless driving dynamics, good fuel economy, spacious cabin and trunk and intuitive features. It combines performance and practicality in a sleek package.</p> <p>Some Features :</p> <p>- Heated seats</p> <p>- Multifunctional leather steering wheel</p> <p>- Sunroof</p> <p>- Cruise control</p> <p>- Back-up camera</p> <p>- Keyless entry/ignition</p> <p>- Apple carplay</p> <p>- Android auto</p> <p>- Dual zone A/C</p> <p>- Alloys & Much More!!</p>

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

155,323KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 155,323 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Honda Accord ranks at the top of the midsize car class, thanks in part to its peerless driving dynamics, good fuel economy, spacious cabin and trunk and intuitive features. It combines performance and practicality in a sleek package.


Some Features :


- Heated seats


- Multifunctional leather steering wheel


- Sunroof


- Cruise control


- Back-up camera


- Keyless entry/ignition


- Apple carplay


- Android auto


- Dual zone A/C


- Alloys & Much More!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

