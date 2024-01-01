2020 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
JUST TRADED IN WITH NO ACCIDENTS AND OWE OWNER !!! NEW CAR DEARLER TRADE IN! COMES CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN OUR PRICE! WE DO NOT CHARGE YOU EXTRA LIKE OTHERS DO! BRAND NEW BRAKES AND GOOD TIRES ON THIS CAR. HEATED SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL! APPLY CAR PLAY WITH REVERSE CAMERA. CHECK IT OUT. FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH PRIME RATES AND OPEN TERM LOANS CAN BE PAID OFF At ANY TIME WITH NO PENALTYS. GREAT LITTLW CAR THATS AFFORDABLE RELAIABLE AND DEPENDABLE CAR DRIVES REALLY GOOD. <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1683321301448_6729915598238045 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. </p><p>caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns </p>

Make it Yours

Watch This Vehicle

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

VIN KMHD84LF2LU976954

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,389 KM

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats w/seat height adjuster (pump device)
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4.89 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 D-CVVT

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Light Grey Aluminum Alloy
7.0 touch screen display

