$66,698+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 45 AMG|RED INTERIOR|360+HP|BURMESTER AUDIO|AMG ALLOYS|
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 45 AMG|RED INTERIOR|360+HP|BURMESTER AUDIO|AMG ALLOYS|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
$66,698
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 29,923 KM
Vehicle Description
No matter if you call it a coupe or a sedan, the slickly styled CLA-class is a compelling entry point into the AMG brand. The new platform is stiffer for improved performance, and the turbocharged four-cylinder engine that powers AMG versions of the CLA has more power than in previous years.
OTHER FEATURES -
- Red leather interior
- Bucket seats
- Ambient lighting
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Amg steering wheel
- Amg brakes
- Quad exhaust
- Amg alloys
- Burmester sound system
- Cruise control
- Different drive modes
- Wireless mobile charging
MUCH MORE!!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nawab Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Nawab Motors
Nawab Motors
Call Dealer
905-874-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-874-9494