Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>No matter if you call it a coupe or a sedan, the slickly styled CLA-class is a compelling entry point into the AMG brand. The new platform is stiffer for improved performance, and the turbocharged four-cylinder engine that powers AMG versions of the CLA has more power than in previous years.</p> <p>OTHER FEATURES - </p> <p>- Red leather interior</p> <p>- Bucket seats</p> <p>- Ambient lighting</p> <p>- Sunroof</p> <p>- Heated seats</p> <p>- Amg steering wheel</p> <p>- Amg brakes</p> <p>- Quad exhaust</p> <p>- Amg alloys</p> <p>- Burmester sound system</p> <p>- Cruise control</p> <p>- Different drive modes</p> <p>- Wireless mobile charging</p> <p>MUCH MORE!!</p><br><p>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT</p> <p>905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!</p> <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!</p>

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

29,923 KM

Details Description Features

$66,698

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 45 AMG|RED INTERIOR|360+HP|BURMESTER AUDIO|AMG ALLOYS|

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 45 AMG|RED INTERIOR|360+HP|BURMESTER AUDIO|AMG ALLOYS|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

  1. 10741523
  2. 10741523
  3. 10741523
  4. 10741523
  5. 10741523
  6. 10741523
  7. 10741523
  8. 10741523
  9. 10741523
  10. 10741523
  11. 10741523
  12. 10741523
  13. 10741523
  14. 10741523
  15. 10741523
  16. 10741523
  17. 10741523
  18. 10741523
Contact Seller

$66,698

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,923KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,923 KM

Vehicle Description

No matter if you call it a coupe or a sedan, the slickly styled CLA-class is a compelling entry point into the AMG brand. The new platform is stiffer for improved performance, and the turbocharged four-cylinder engine that powers AMG versions of the CLA has more power than in previous years.


OTHER FEATURES - 


- Red leather interior


- Bucket seats


- Ambient lighting


- Sunroof


- Heated seats


- Amg steering wheel


- Amg brakes


- Quad exhaust


- Amg alloys


- Burmester sound system


- Cruise control


- Different drive modes


- Wireless mobile charging


MUCH MORE!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nawab Motors

Used 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid TOURING|HYBRID|LEATHER INTERIOR|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|BOSE AUDIO| for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Honda Accord Hybrid TOURING|HYBRID|LEATHER INTERIOR|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|BOSE AUDIO| 81 KM $57,698 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord Sedan SPORT|MANUAL|SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Honda Accord Sedan SPORT|MANUAL|SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS| 155,323 KM $28,698 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord Sedan SPORT|SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS|CARPLAY|ALLOYS|POWER SEATS| for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Honda Accord Sedan SPORT|SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS|CARPLAY|ALLOYS|POWER SEATS| 142,672 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nawab Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Call Dealer

905-874-XXXX

(click to show)

905-874-9494

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$66,698

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class