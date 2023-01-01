Menu
2020 Tesla Model 3

63,893 KM

Details Description

$50,580

+ tax & licensing
$50,580

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus w/ Nav, Pano Sunroof

2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus w/ Nav, Pano Sunroof

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

$50,580

+ taxes & licensing

63,893KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9519418
  • Stock #: V-66104
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA9LF786232

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-66104
  • Mileage 63,893 KM

Vehicle Description

Full Self Driving Optional / Enhanced Auto Pilot Optional / CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / MODEL 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS TRIM / RWD / ELECTRIC / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Adaptive Cruise Control / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Leather Seats / Navigation System / Voice Command / Wireless Phone Charging / 360 Camera / Panoramic Sunroof / PERFECT FOR THE DAILY COMMUTER! This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Forward Collision Warning;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Folding Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Wireless Phone Charging;360 Camera;Panoramic Sunroof;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

