$25,395 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 9 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9359968

9359968 Stock #: R06A1982

R06A1982 VIN: 5YFBPRBE8LP112590

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 83,996 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.