$25,595 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 5 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9494530

9494530 Stock #: R06A2257

R06A2257 VIN: 5YFBPRBE0LP084123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,509 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Digital clock Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Console Cup Holder Additional Features Hubcaps Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.