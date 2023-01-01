$25,795 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 5 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9494536

9494536 Stock #: R06A2263

R06A2263 VIN: 5YFBPRBE6LP086409

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blueprint

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,518 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Digital clock Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Console Cup Holder Additional Features Hubcaps Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet

