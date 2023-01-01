$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
ULTIMATE|ALLOYS|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|CARPLAY|SUNROOF|
2021 Hyundai Elantra
ULTIMATE|ALLOYS|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|CARPLAY|SUNROOF|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 75,569 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is stylish and well-equipped in a class with plenty of competition. Already long on value, along with improved fuel economy and added convenience features. New standard safety features include lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and a driver attention warning. Models with the 2.0-liter engine get a new CVT that helps improve gas mileage, while Eco models now have an engine stop-start feature. Dual-zone automatic climate control is also standard. This Elantra Comes with some extra premium features such as-
- Alloy wheels
- Leather heated seats
- Rear View
- Fully automatic LED headlamps
- Android audio
- Apple Carplay
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Leather multi-functional steering wheel
- Heated comfort seats
- Cruise control
- Proximity key
- Front and rear cup holders
- Front center armrest
- Rear view camera and much more.
For more info regarding this vehicle, please call us or visit our showroom !!!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nawab Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Nawab Motors
Nawab Motors
Call Dealer
905-874-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-874-9494