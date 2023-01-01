Menu
Account
Sign In
<p >The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is stylish and well-equipped in a class with plenty of competition. Already long on value, along with improved fuel economy and added convenience features. New standard safety features include lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and a driver attention warning. Models with the 2.0-liter engine get a new CVT that helps improve gas mileage, while Eco models now have an engine stop-start feature. Dual-zone automatic climate control is also standard. This Elantra Comes with some extra premium features such as-</p> <p >- Alloy wheels</p> <p >- Leather heated seats</p> <p >- Rear View</p> <p >- Fully automatic LED headlamps</p> <p >- Android audio</p> <p >- Apple Carplay</p> <p >- Bluetooth connectivity</p> <p >- Leather multi-functional steering wheel</p> <p >- Heated comfort seats </p> <p >- Cruise control</p> <p >- Proximity key</p> <p >- Front and rear cup holders</p> <p >- Front center armrest</p> <p >- Rear view camera and much more.</p> <p >For more info regarding this vehicle, please call us or visit our showroom !!!</p><br><p>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT</p> <p>905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!</p> <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!</p>

2021 Hyundai Elantra

75,569 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Elantra

ULTIMATE|ALLOYS|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|CARPLAY|SUNROOF|

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

ULTIMATE|ALLOYS|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|CARPLAY|SUNROOF|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

  1. 10741526
  2. 10741526
  3. 10741526
  4. 10741526
  5. 10741526
  6. 10741526
  7. 10741526
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,569KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,569 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is stylish and well-equipped in a class with plenty of competition. Already long on value, along with improved fuel economy and added convenience features. New standard safety features include lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and a driver attention warning. Models with the 2.0-liter engine get a new CVT that helps improve gas mileage, while Eco models now have an engine stop-start feature. Dual-zone automatic climate control is also standard. This Elantra Comes with some extra premium features such as-


- Alloy wheels


- Leather heated seats


- Rear View


- Fully automatic LED headlamps


- Android audio


- Apple Carplay


- Bluetooth connectivity


- Leather multi-functional steering wheel


- Heated comfort seats 


- Cruise control


- Proximity key


- Front and rear cup holders


- Front center armrest


- Rear view camera and much more.


For more info regarding this vehicle, please call us or visit our showroom !!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nawab Motors

Used 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid TOURING|HYBRID|LEATHER INTERIOR|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|BOSE AUDIO| for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Honda Accord Hybrid TOURING|HYBRID|LEATHER INTERIOR|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|BOSE AUDIO| 81 KM $57,698 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord Sedan SPORT|MANUAL|SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Honda Accord Sedan SPORT|MANUAL|SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS| 155,323 KM $28,698 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord Sedan SPORT|SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS|CARPLAY|ALLOYS|POWER SEATS| for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Honda Accord Sedan SPORT|SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS|CARPLAY|ALLOYS|POWER SEATS| 142,672 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nawab Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Call Dealer

905-874-XXXX

(click to show)

905-874-9494

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra