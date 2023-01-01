Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

5,900 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

SE

2021 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

5,900KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10405845
  • Stock #: TC66
  • VIN: 5YFB4MBEXMP059629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 TOYOTA COROLLA SE,RED ON BLACK INTERIOR,LOW KMS. ONLY 05900, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, LANE KEEP ASSIST,BACK UP CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY,WIRE LESS PHON CHARGER,HEATED SEATS,SUN ROOF AND LOT MORE 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

647-401-6131
