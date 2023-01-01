$33,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
SE
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10405845
- Stock #: TC66
- VIN: 5YFB4MBEXMP059629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 5,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 TOYOTA COROLLA SE,RED ON BLACK INTERIOR,LOW KMS. ONLY 05900, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, LANE KEEP ASSIST,BACK UP CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY,WIRE LESS PHON CHARGER,HEATED SEATS,SUN ROOF AND LOT MORE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
