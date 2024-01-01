Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta fills the compact class with much-needed elegance and a plethora of technological amenities. The Jetta has a smooth ride. It effectively absorbs heavier shocks and softens square bumps. Over significant bumps, it can feel a little bouncy, but overall, the ride quality is excellent for the class. The Jetta has lots of space for your belongings. Large door pockets all around, a tray in front of the shifter, and substantial cupholders provide plenty of space for small items. Child safety seats should fit without too much difficulty thanks to the roomy back seat and the readily available car-seat hooks and tethers.</p> <p>Some Features :</p> <p>- Heated seats </p> <p>- Multifunctional leather steering wheel</p> <p>- Keyless ignition</p> <p>- Sunroof </p> <p>- Rear camera</p> <p>- Apple carplay</p> <p>- Android auto</p> <p>- Dual zone automatic climate control</p> <p>- LED headlights/taillights</p> <p>- Alloys & Much More!! DAILY RENTAL</p><br><p>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT</p> <p>905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!</p> <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!</p>

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

90,093 KM

Details Description Features

$33,698

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|CARPLAY|ALLOYS|

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|CARPLAY|ALLOYS|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

  1. 10894659
  2. 10894659
  3. 10894659
  4. 10894659
  5. 10894659
  6. 10894659
  7. 10894659
  8. 10894659
Contact Seller

$33,698

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
90,093KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,093 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta fills the compact class with much-needed elegance and a plethora of technological amenities. The Jetta has a smooth ride. It effectively absorbs heavier shocks and softens square bumps. Over significant bumps, it can feel a little bouncy, but overall, the ride quality is excellent for the class. The Jetta has lots of space for your belongings. Large door pockets all around, a tray in front of the shifter, and substantial cupholders provide plenty of space for small items. Child safety seats should fit without too much difficulty thanks to the roomy back seat and the readily available car-seat hooks and tethers.


Some Features :


- Heated seats 


- Multifunctional leather steering wheel


- Keyless ignition


- Sunroof 


- Rear camera


- Apple carplay


- Android auto


- Dual zone automatic climate control


- LED headlights/taillights


- Alloys & Much More!! DAILY RENTAL


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nawab Motors

Used 2024 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE SPORT PKG|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|CARPLAY for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE SPORT PKG|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|CARPLAY 5,171 KM $43,698 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL|HEATED STEERING WHEEL|HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY| for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL|HEATED STEERING WHEEL|HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY| 143,651 KM $19,698 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX|SUNROOF|APPLE CARPLAY|HEATED SEATS|AFTERMARKET ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX|SUNROOF|APPLE CARPLAY|HEATED SEATS|AFTERMARKET ALLOYS| 132,483 KM $19,698 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nawab Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Call Dealer

905-874-XXXX

(click to show)

905-874-9494

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,698

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Jetta