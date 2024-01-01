2022 Cadillac Escalade

Menu
The Cadillac Escalade has long served as the brand's flagship, its huge size and aggressive looks broadcasting its extroverted, red-blooded American take on luxury. The Escalade makes a solid case as a competitor to other large luxury SUVs . That's because the big Caddy features the brand's most advanced technology and most luxurious features. Its cabin is lined with wood, leather, designer fabrics, and satin-finished metals. A large, curved display sweeps across the dashboard, serving as both a gauge cluster and an infotainment center.

27,094 KM

Details Description Features

SPORT PLATINUM|PANAROMIC ROOF|LEATHER INTERIOR|ALLOY|CARPLAY

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

27,094KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,094 KM

Vehicle Description

The Cadillac Escalade has long served as the brand’s flagship, its huge size and aggressive looks broadcasting its extroverted, red-blooded American take on luxury. The Escalade makes a solid case as a competitor to other large luxury SUVs . That’s because the big Caddy features the brand’s most advanced technology and most luxurious features. Its cabin is lined with wood, leather, designer fabrics, and satin-finished metals. A large, curved display sweeps across the dashboard, serving as both a gauge cluster and an infotainment center. 


Other features include :


- Large curved display screen


- Auto Cruise


- Panaromic Roof


- Premium Black Leather Interior


- Wooden Trim Dashboard


- Headrest Speakers


- Apple Carplay


- Android Auto


- Power Seats


- Rear LED Screen


- Heads-up Display


- Rear View Camera Screen


AND MUCH MORE!!


 


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System

Safety

Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

