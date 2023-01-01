Menu
2022 Dodge Challenger

23,518 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2022 Dodge Challenger

2022 Dodge Challenger

SCATPACK 392 WIDEBODY|RED INTERIOR|BREMBO BRAKES|ALLOYS|

2022 Dodge Challenger

SCATPACK 392 WIDEBODY|RED INTERIOR|BREMBO BRAKES|ALLOYS|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,518KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10109643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,518 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T 392 Scatpack is a return to a time when you could hear and feel a car from a block away in an era where little electric cars travel slowly and silently along the road. Without first talking about the engine, it's difficult to discuss any muscle car. The standard engine in this model is not one that is seen in many vehicles now on the road. The stunning 6.4-liter V8 SRT HEMI engine's 450+ horsepower and 460+ pound-feet of torque will leave you speechless. There are several high-tech amenities, including an in-cluster display center with a seven-inch full-color, programmable touchscreen, the Uconnect 8.4 NAV multimedia canter with an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a media hub with an SD card slot, and USB. Some other features included:


-SRT Brembo brakes


-Dual Exhaust


-Spoiler


-Beautiful red Interior


-Multifunctional Leather Steering Wheel


-Keyless Ignition/Proximity Key


-Bluetooth


-Alloys & Much More!!


 


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

