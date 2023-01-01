$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Challenger
SCATPACK 392 WIDEBODY|RED INTERIOR|BREMBO BRAKES|ALLOYS|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10109643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 23,518 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T 392 Scatpack is a return to a time when you could hear and feel a car from a block away in an era where little electric cars travel slowly and silently along the road. Without first talking about the engine, it's difficult to discuss any muscle car. The standard engine in this model is not one that is seen in many vehicles now on the road. The stunning 6.4-liter V8 SRT HEMI engine's 450+ horsepower and 460+ pound-feet of torque will leave you speechless. There are several high-tech amenities, including an in-cluster display center with a seven-inch full-color, programmable touchscreen, the Uconnect 8.4 NAV multimedia canter with an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a media hub with an SD card slot, and USB. Some other features included:
-SRT Brembo brakes
-Dual Exhaust
-Spoiler
-Beautiful red Interior
-Multifunctional Leather Steering Wheel
-Keyless Ignition/Proximity Key
-Bluetooth
-Alloys & Much More!!
Vehicle Features
