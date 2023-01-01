$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger
SXT|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|UCONNECT|ALLOYS|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10090272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 77 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Dodge Charger SXT is a powerful and stylish sedan that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. With its 3.6-liter V6 engine and sleek exterior design, it combines performance and aesthetics seamlessly. Equipped with advanced technology and comfort features, the Charger SXT offers a luxurious ride with a touch of sportiness.
Some Features Included:
-Beautiful leather interior
-Heated seats
-Multifunctional leather steering wheel
-Dual zone automatic climate control
-Uconnect
-Power seats
-Sunroof
-Keyless entry/ignition
-Blind spot assist
-Rear cam
-Alloys & Much More!!
Vehicle Features
