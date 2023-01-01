Menu
2022 Dodge Charger

77 KM

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2022 Dodge Charger

2022 Dodge Charger

SXT|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|UCONNECT|ALLOYS|

2022 Dodge Charger

SXT|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|UCONNECT|ALLOYS|

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

77KM
  Listing ID: 10090272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 77 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Dodge Charger SXT is a powerful and stylish sedan that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. With its 3.6-liter V6 engine and sleek exterior design, it combines performance and aesthetics seamlessly. Equipped with advanced technology and comfort features, the Charger SXT offers a luxurious ride with a touch of sportiness.


Some Features Included:


-Beautiful leather interior 


-Heated seats


-Multifunctional leather steering wheel


-Dual zone automatic climate control


-Uconnect


-Power seats


-Sunroof


-Keyless entry/ignition


-Blind spot assist 


-Rear cam


-Alloys & Much More!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

