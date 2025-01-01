Menu
2022 MAZDA CX-9 GS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVE MODES,ADVANCED BLIND SPOT MONITORING ,REAR CROSS TRAFIC ALERT LANE KEEP ASSIST SYSTEM ,ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY, CLEAN CARFAX AND MUCH MORE
HST and Licensing will be extra**
Certification is available for $799 - CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...
FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.29% O.A.C
WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.
PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM 
LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 
APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!
$999 Financing fee conditions may apply.
FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: 33,500 + HST & LICENSING
CASH PRICE: $34,500 + HST & LICENSING
Warranty
36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

2022 Mazda CX-9

45,358 KM

Details Description Features

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-9

GS

12897872

2022 Mazda CX-9

GS

Location

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7

905-799-6565

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,358KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 45,358 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 MAZDA CX-9 GS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVE MODES,ADVANCED BLIND SPOT MONITORING ,REAR CROSS TRAFIC ALERT LANE KEEP ASSIST SYSTEM ,ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY, CLEAN CARFAX AND MUCH MORE
HST and Licensing will be extra**

Certification is available for $799 -     CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...

FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.29% O.A.C

WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.

PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM 

LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 

APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!

$999 Financing fee conditions may apply.

FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: 33,500 + HST & LICENSING
CASH PRICE: $34,500 + HST & LICENSINGWarranty

36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Noble Auto Hut

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-799-6565

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Noble Auto Hut

905-799-6565

2022 Mazda CX-9