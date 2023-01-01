Menu
2023 Dodge Challenger

2,603 KM

Details Description Features

$97,698

+ tax & licensing
Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

SCAT PACK 392 WIDEBODY SWINGER EDITION|HARMAN KARDON|ALLOYS|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2,603KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10545582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 2,603 KM

Vehicle Description

The special-edition 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Swinger represent the third and fourth of seven special-edition Dodge “Last Call” models and give a nod back to the unique style of the Dodge brand’s “swinging” muscle car lineup of the late 1960s and early 1970s.. The stunning 6.4-liter V8 SRT HEMI engine's 450+ horsepower and 460+ pound-feet of torque will leave you speechless. 


Some Features :


- Gold school scat pack + bee grille badge


- Gold school bee fender and decklid badge 


- Retro swinger rear fender graphics


- Black six-piston Brembo brakes


- Harman Kardon audio system


- Uconnect system


- Heated seats


- Alcantara seats with green stitching


- Smart key


- Dual zone A/C & MUCH MORE!!


 


 


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

