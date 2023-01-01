$97,698+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Challenger
SCAT PACK 392 WIDEBODY SWINGER EDITION|HARMAN KARDON|ALLOYS|
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 2,603 KM
Vehicle Description
The special-edition 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Swinger represent the third and fourth of seven special-edition Dodge “Last Call” models and give a nod back to the unique style of the Dodge brand’s “swinging” muscle car lineup of the late 1960s and early 1970s.. The stunning 6.4-liter V8 SRT HEMI engine's 450+ horsepower and 460+ pound-feet of torque will leave you speechless.
Some Features :
- Gold school scat pack + bee grille badge
- Gold school bee fender and decklid badge
- Retro swinger rear fender graphics
- Black six-piston Brembo brakes
- Harman Kardon audio system
- Uconnect system
- Heated seats
- Alcantara seats with green stitching
- Smart key
- Dual zone A/C & MUCH MORE!!
