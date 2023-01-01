Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Dodge Charger

11,309 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

Contact Seller
2023 Dodge Charger

2023 Dodge Charger

SCAT PACK 392 WIDEBODY SWINGER EDITION|HARMAN KARDON AUDIO|

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Dodge Charger

SCAT PACK 392 WIDEBODY SWINGER EDITION|HARMAN KARDON AUDIO|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

  1. 10448592
  2. 10448592
  3. 10448592
  4. 10448592
  5. 10448592
  6. 10448592
  7. 10448592
  8. 10448592
  9. 10448592
  10. 10448592
  11. 10448592
  12. 10448592
  13. 10448592
  14. 10448592
  15. 10448592
  16. 10448592
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
11,309KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10448592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,309 KM

Vehicle Description

A pair of modern-day “Swingers” with a retro-themed appearance are joining the Dodge brand’s “Last Call.” The special-edition 2023 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger represent the third and fourth of seven special-edition Dodge “Last Call” models and give a nod back to the unique style of the Dodge brand’s “swinging” muscle car lineup of the late 1960s and early 1970s.


The 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Swinger adds retro-inspired features to Plus Group content, including:


  • Gold School Scat Pack + Bee grille badge
  • Gold School Bee fender and decklid badges
  • 20-by-11-inch Gold School wheels
  • Retro Swinger rear fender graphics
  • Black six-piston Brembo brakes
  • Mod Grain wood-like aluminum interior bezel textures
  • Nappa/Alcantara seats with green stitching and green Dodge Rhombi logo
  • Green Swinger interior instrument panel badge
  • Green interior accent stitching on console and doors
  • Harman kardon sound system
  • Uconnect
  • Multifunctional leather steering wheel
  • Heated seats

AND MUCH MORE!!


 


 


 


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nawab Motors

2023 Land Rover Rang...
 23,602 KM
$164,698 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang EC...
 14,816 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Challenge...
 30,793 KM
$54,698 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nawab Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Call Dealer

905-874-XXXX

(click to show)

905-874-9494

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory