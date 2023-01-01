$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Charger
SCAT PACK 392 WIDEBODY SWINGER EDITION|HARMAN KARDON AUDIO|
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 11,309 KM
Vehicle Description
A pair of modern-day “Swingers” with a retro-themed appearance are joining the Dodge brand’s “Last Call.” The special-edition 2023 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger represent the third and fourth of seven special-edition Dodge “Last Call” models and give a nod back to the unique style of the Dodge brand’s “swinging” muscle car lineup of the late 1960s and early 1970s.
The 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Swinger adds retro-inspired features to Plus Group content, including:
- Gold School Scat Pack + Bee grille badge
- Gold School Bee fender and decklid badges
- 20-by-11-inch Gold School wheels
- Retro Swinger rear fender graphics
- Black six-piston Brembo brakes
- Mod Grain wood-like aluminum interior bezel textures
- Nappa/Alcantara seats with green stitching and green Dodge Rhombi logo
- Green Swinger interior instrument panel badge
- Green interior accent stitching on console and doors
- Harman kardon sound system
- Uconnect
- Multifunctional leather steering wheel
- Heated seats
AND MUCH MORE!!
