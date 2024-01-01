$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD|GLASS ROOF|WHITE INTERIOR|CARPLAY|ALLOYS
2023 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD|GLASS ROOF|WHITE INTERIOR|CARPLAY|ALLOYS
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 27,349 KM
Vehicle Description
The Tesla Model 3 delivers an overall enjoyable driving experience. It's nimble and quick, and its minimalistic interior design looks modern and upscale. Plenty of range and ease-of-charging are also high points. Ultimately, there's a lot of upside to the Model 3 for the price.
Other features include :
- Glass Roof
- Wireless Charger
- Premium White Leather Interior
- Wooden Trim
- Range 500km+
- Apple Carplay
- Android Auto
- Reverse Camera
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Lane Assist
- LED Headlamps
and much more!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nawab Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Nawab Motors
Nawab Motors
Call Dealer
905-874-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-874-9494