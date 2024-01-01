Menu
<p>The Tesla Model 3 delivers an overall enjoyable driving experience. Its nimble and quick, and its minimalistic interior design looks modern and upscale. Plenty of range and ease-of-charging are also high points. Ultimately, theres a lot of upside to the Model 3 for the price.</p> <p>Other features include :</p> <p>- Glass Roof</p> <p>- Wireless Charger</p> <p>- Premium White Leather Interior</p> <p>- Wooden Trim</p> <p>- Range 500km+ </p> <p>- Apple Carplay</p> <p>- Android Auto</p> <p>- Reverse Camera</p> <p>- Blind Spot Monitoring </p> <p>- Lane Assist</p> <p>- LED Headlamps</p> <p>and much more!</p><br><p>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT</p> <p>905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!</p> <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!</p>

2023 Tesla Model 3

27,349 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD|GLASS ROOF|WHITE INTERIOR|CARPLAY|ALLOYS

2023 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD|GLASS ROOF|WHITE INTERIOR|CARPLAY|ALLOYS

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,349KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 27,349 KM

Vehicle Description

The Tesla Model 3 delivers an overall enjoyable driving experience. It's nimble and quick, and its minimalistic interior design looks modern and upscale. Plenty of range and ease-of-charging are also high points. Ultimately, there's a lot of upside to the Model 3 for the price.


Other features include :


- Glass Roof


- Wireless Charger


- Premium White Leather Interior


- Wooden Trim


- Range 500km+ 


- Apple Carplay


- Android Auto


- Reverse Camera


- Blind Spot Monitoring 


- Lane Assist


- LED Headlamps


and much more!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2023 Tesla Model 3