<p>The 2023 Volkswagen Jetta fills the compact class with much-needed elegance and a plethora of technological amenities. The Jetta has a smooth ride. It effectively absorbs heavier shocks and softens square bumps. Over significant bumps, it can feel a little bouncy, but overall, the ride quality is excellent for the class. The Jetta has lots of space for your belongings. Large door pockets all around, a tray in front of the shifter, and substantial cupholders provide plenty of space for small items. Child safety seats should fit without too much difficulty thanks to the roomy back seat and the readily available car-seat hooks and tethers.</p> <p>Some Features :</p> <p>- Leather interior</p> <p>- Heated seats </p> <p>- Multifunctional leather steering wheel</p> <p>- Dual-zone automatic climate control</p> <p>- LED headlights/taillights </p> <p>- Apple carplay </p> <p>- Android auto </p> <p>- Rear camera</p> <p>- Alloys & Much More!!</p><br><p>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT</p> <p>905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!</p> <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!</p>

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

60 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
COMFORTLINE|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS|APPLE CARPLAY|

COMFORTLINE|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS|APPLE CARPLAY|

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Defroster
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Cup Holder

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

