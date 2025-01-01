$29,900+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-5
GX
2024 Mazda CX-5
GX
Location
Noble Auto Hut
222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7
905-799-6565
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,500 KM
Vehicle Description
HST and Licensing will be extra**
Certification is available for $799 - CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...
FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 6.49% O.A.C
WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.
PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM
LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION.
APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!
$999 Financing fee conditions may apply.FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: 29,900 + HST & LICENSING
CASH PRICE: $30,900 + HST & LICENSINGWarranty
36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Noble Auto Hut
Email Noble Auto Hut
Noble Auto Hut
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-799-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-799-6565