$26,900+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD
Location
Noble Auto Hut
15 Hale Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 3J9
905-799-6565
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,905 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 MAZDA Mazda3 GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD, KEYLESS ENTRY, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVE MODES, BLIND SPOT MONITORING ,REAR CROSS TRAFIC ALERT LANE KEEP ASSIST SYSTEM ,ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY, CLEAN CARFAX AND MUCH MORE.
HST and Licensing will be extra**
• On Financed Deals: We must call this a “Finance Fee”. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included in any payment quote advertised by Noble Auto Hut. Our Finance Fee is $999.
• Vehicles sold at Noble Auto Hut are sold “As-Is” and are subject to an optional Safety Inspection Fee of $799. This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
OMVIC FEE
Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council charges each person in Ontario $22 when they make a vehicle purchase.
Licensing Fee
Noble Auto Hut will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. $32 to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. $59 to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.
Noble Auto Hut Inclusions Explained
Safety Inspection Noble Auto Hut will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done. Noble Auto Hut will provide this service for an optional fee of $799.
Keys: Noble Auto Hut guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys, they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.
On Cash Deals: We must call this a “Cash Purchase Surcharge”. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation. Our Cash Purchase Surcharge is $999.
Vehicle History: CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available when requested. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.
Fuel & Detail: Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.
15 HALE RD. Brampton Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!
FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C
WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.
PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM
LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION.
APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!Warranty
36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Noble Auto Hut
Email Noble Auto Hut
Noble Auto Hut
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-799-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-799-6565