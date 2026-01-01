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<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>2024 MAZDA Mazda3 GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD</strong>, KEYLESS ENTRY, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEATED SEATS,  BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVE MODES, BLIND SPOT MONITORING ,REAR CROSS TRAFIC ALERT LANE KEEP ASSIST SYSTEM ,ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY, CLEAN CARFAX AND MUCH MORE.</span></p><p><strong>HST and Licensing will be extra**</strong></p><p><strong>• On Financed Deals: </strong>We must call this a “Finance Fee”. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included in any payment quote advertised by Noble Auto Hut. Our <strong><em>Finance Fee</em></strong> is <strong><em>$999.</em></strong></p><p>• Vehicles sold at Noble Auto Hut are <strong>sold “As-Is” </strong>and are subject to an optional <strong>Safety Inspection Fee of $799. <em>This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</em></strong></p><p><strong>OMVIC FEE </strong></p><p>Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council <strong>charges each person in Ontario $22 when they make a vehicle purchase.</strong></p><p><strong>Licensing Fee </strong></p><p>Noble Auto Hut will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. <strong>$32 </strong>to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. <strong>$59 </strong>to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.</p><p><strong>Noble Auto Hut Inclusions Explained</strong></p><p><strong>Safety Inspection </strong>Noble Auto Hut will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done. Noble Auto Hut will provide this service for an <strong><u>optional</u> fee of $799</strong>. </p><p><strong>Keys: </strong>Noble Auto Hut guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys, they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.</p><p><strong>On Cash Deals: </strong>We must call this a “Cash Purchase Surcharge”. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation. Our <strong><em>Cash Purchase Surcharge</em></strong> is <strong><em>$999.</em></strong></p><p><strong>Vehicle History:</strong> CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available when requested. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.</p><p><strong>Fuel & Detail: </strong>Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.</p><p><strong>15 HALE RD. </strong><strong>Brampton </strong>Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C</p><p>WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.</p><p>PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM </p><p>LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. </p><p>APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!</p><h4>Warranty</h4><p>36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.</p><p>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST</p>

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

52,905 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13986231

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD

Location

Noble Auto Hut

15 Hale Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 3J9

905-799-6565

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
52,905KM
VIN JM1BPBCM3R1710483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,905 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 MAZDA Mazda3 GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD, KEYLESS ENTRY, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEATED SEATS,  BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVE MODES, BLIND SPOT MONITORING ,REAR CROSS TRAFIC ALERT LANE KEEP ASSIST SYSTEM ,ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY, CLEAN CARFAX AND MUCH MORE.

HST and Licensing will be extra**

• On Financed Deals: We must call this a “Finance Fee”. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included in any payment quote advertised by Noble Auto Hut. Our Finance Fee is $999.

• Vehicles sold at Noble Auto Hut are sold “As-Is” and are subject to an optional Safety Inspection Fee of $799. This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

OMVIC FEE 

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council charges each person in Ontario $22 when they make a vehicle purchase.

Licensing Fee 

Noble Auto Hut will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. $32 to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. $59 to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.

Noble Auto Hut Inclusions Explained

Safety Inspection Noble Auto Hut will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done. Noble Auto Hut will provide this service for an optional fee of $799. 

Keys: Noble Auto Hut guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys, they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.

On Cash Deals: We must call this a “Cash Purchase Surcharge”. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation. Our Cash Purchase Surcharge is $999.

Vehicle History: CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available when requested. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.

Fuel & Detail: Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.

15 HALE RD. Brampton Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!

FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C

WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.

PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM 

LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 

APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!

Warranty

36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Noble Auto Hut

Noble Auto Hut

15 Hale Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 3J9
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$26,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Noble Auto Hut

905-799-6565

2024 Mazda MAZDA3