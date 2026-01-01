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<p>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.29% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</p>

2025 Dodge Durango

46,900 KM

Details Description Features

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Dodge Durango

R/T

Watch This Vehicle
14451472

2025 Dodge Durango

R/T

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E1

905-450-0009

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
46,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT2SC544476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,900 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.29% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E1
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$49,900

+ taxes & licensing>

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2025 Dodge Durango