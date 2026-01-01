Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.29% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</p>

2025 Volkswagen Jetta

29,300 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Watch This Vehicle
14337932

2025 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E1

905-450-0009

  1. 1782395810683
  2. 1782395811245
  3. 1782395811744
  4. 1782395812254
  5. 1782395812716
  6. 1782395813179
  7. 1782395813670
  8. 1782395814158
  9. 1782395814648
  10. 1782395815128
  11. 1782395815580
  12. 1782395816028
  13. 1782395816489
  14. 1782395816983
  15. 1782395817488
  16. 1782395817945
  17. 1782395818468
  18. 1782395818925
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
29,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWSX7BU2SM100322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,300 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.29% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2025 Ford Bronco OUTER BANKS 4 DOOR 4X4 for sale in Brampton, ON
2025 Ford Bronco OUTER BANKS 4 DOOR 4X4 45,000 KM $57,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN LT for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN LT 64,100 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 66,600 KM $32,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing>

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2025 Volkswagen Jetta