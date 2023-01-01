Menu
<div>True Kms Unknown</div><div>63Miles since 4 year restoration using the National Corvette Resoration Society Guide</div><div><br /></div><div>265 Cubic Inch V8 with Dual 4-Barrel Carbs</div><div>Duntov High Lift Camshaft</div><div>2 Speed Powerglide Automatic Transmission</div><div>Power Convertible Beige Top + Factory Hardtop including stand</div><div>2 sets of Wheels (Silvertown Whitewall Bias Ply Tires + Silvertown Whitewall Radial Tires)</div><div><br /></div><div>Venetian Red with Ivory Coves</div><div>Red Interior with White Dash</div><div><br /></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> CarFax:</span><a href=https://www.munromotors.com/vehicles/1956/chevrolet/corvette/brantford/on/60610607/place%20website%20link%20here style=color:rgb( 160 , 0 , 20 ) rel=nofollow>place website link here </a><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Yes we take trade in vehicles. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Check us out on youtube: </span><a href=https://www.youtube.com/user/MunroMotors1 style=color:rgb( 160 , 0 , 20 ) rel=nofollow>click here</a></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Like us on Facebook: </span><a href=https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ rel=nofollow>https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/</a></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Email: sales@munromotors.com </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Delivery is available. Ask for details </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.</span></div>

120,071 KM

VIN E56S001681

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 001681
  • Mileage 120,071 KM

Automatic
RWD

