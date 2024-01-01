1966 Chevrolet Nova

Menu
Yes we take trade in vehicles. 

 Check us out on youtube: click here

 Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

 We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. 

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. 

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. 

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. 

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. 

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! 

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. 

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com 

 Email: sales@munromotors.com 

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. 

 Delivery is available. Ask for details 

 All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. 

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

1966 Chevrolet Nova

89,833 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
1966 Chevrolet Nova

1966 Chevrolet Nova

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,833KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 611837006482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 89,833 KM

Vehicle Description

TKU
Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

1966 Chevrolet Nova