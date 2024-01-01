$69,988+ tax & licensing
1967 Chevrolet Nova
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 103168
- Mileage 76,499 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into a realm of automotive nostalgia with Munro Motors in Brantford, Ontario, where the 1967 Chevrolet Chevy II awaits. This meticulously restored classic not only captures the essence of a bygone era but also integrates modern enhancements to deliver an unparalleled driving experience.
The 1967 Chevrolet Chevy II, elegantly painted in Butternut Yellow, epitomizes classic automotive design. Its clean lines, understated curves, and iconic front grille are accentuated by the vibrant yellow hue, ensuring that every glance turns heads. Meticulous attention to detail during restoration highlights the Chevy II's timeless appeal, making it a standout on both city streets and at car shows.
Under the hood, this Chevy II boasts a crate V8 350 motor, offering robust performance and reliability. This engine choice not only pays homage to the era's muscle car heritage but also ensures modern-day drivability and power. Paired with a 700R4 transmission, the Chevy II delivers smooth shifts and enhanced efficiency, perfect for both leisurely cruises and spirited drives. The inclusion of a 12-bolt GM rear differential further enhances traction and stability, ensuring confidence-inspiring handling in diverse driving conditions.
Inside, the 1967 Chevy II blends classic styling with modern comfort. The interior reflects the era's simplistic yet functional approach, featuring comfortable seating and driver-focused controls. Meticulous restoration efforts extend to the cabin, offering a refreshed space that honors the original design while incorporating subtle upgrades for enhanced comfort and usability.
Renowned for its agile handling and responsive steering, the 1967 Chevy II delivers a dynamic driving experience that resonates with enthusiasts and collectors alike. The combination of its powerful engine, smooth transmission, and upgraded differential provides a balanced performance that exceeds expectations, whether navigating urban streets or enjoying scenic drives on open highways.
As a meticulously restored classic, the 1967 Chevrolet Chevy II represents more than just a vehicleit embodies automotive history reimagined for modern enjoyment. Ideal for collectors seeking a piece of the past or enthusiasts looking to experience the thrill of driving a timeless icon, this Chevy II stands as a testament to craftsmanship and enduring design.
Explore automotive nostalgia with the 1967 Chevrolet Chevy II in Butternut Yellow, available now at Munro Motors in Brantford, Ontario. Whether you're drawn to its striking exterior, powerful drivetrain, or nostalgic charm, this meticulously restored classic promises a driving experience that transcends time.
Visit Munro Motors today to discover why the 1967 Chevrolet Chevy II continues to captivate enthusiasts and collectors alike, offering a blend of heritage, performance, and modern enhancements that redefine the classic car experience.
Yes we take trade in vehicles.
Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qskal-x_Fvk
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/
We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.
Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.
To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.
We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.
Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!
All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.
Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com
Email: sales@munromotors.com
Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.
Delivery is available. Ask for details
All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.
Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.
