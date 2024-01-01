$6,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4DR SDN 2.5L RWD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Nice clean car. Very very well looked after and it shows. Loaded with heated leater seats, power sunroof and so much more. Great car, runs fantatic. Recent brakes, tires, front end, rebuilt transmission . Just a great solid car. Ready to go
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
