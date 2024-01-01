Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!<br />Nice clean car. Very very well looked after and it shows. Loaded with heated leater seats, power sunroof and so much more. Great car, runs fantatic. Recent brakes, tires, front end, rebuilt transmission . Just a great solid car. Ready to go</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

210,000 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
4DR SDN 2.5L RWD

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF52X98F180260

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

