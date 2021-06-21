2009 Ford E350

+ taxes & licensing
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
We Remain OPEN by Appointment Only, Please- Call or Text (905)308-2384- Jeff Stewart
The absolute perfect small bus for a Camper-RV Conversion or keep it as People Mover! This Ford E-350 Econoline sits on an Industry Favourite and Reliable 6.8L V10 platform with Automatic Transmission. Wheelbase is 138" which is amazing for getting into tight spaces and the extra power you will LOVE on the hills or mountains. This bus was Not a City or Township unit so nothing has been cut or torn out. The floor is rubberized and completely flat. Does not get any better for building. Registered as a Van, not a Bus which makes registration a breeze. Has both dash Air Conditioning plus a Central TransAir System and Cab Heater. Bus body is a Supreme StarTrans factory painted Black instead of the usual White that are a Dime a Dozen.
Do Not Delay- These buses are HOT HOT HOT on the Market right now with still limited extended travel.
GWVR: 11500 lbs
$14800 Certified and Ready for your Conversion.
Interior Size Specs: 13 Feet Long (Front to Back) X 7'6" Wide (Side to Side) X 6'4" High (Top to Bottom)
No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.
Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)
We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.
Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca
Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.
You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.
Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.
