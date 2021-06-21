Menu
2009 Ford E350

105,000 KM

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

2009 Ford E350

2009 Ford E350

CAMPER-RV CONVERSION ACCESS BUS

2009 Ford E350

CAMPER-RV CONVERSION ACCESS BUS

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7345334
  VIN: 1FDEE35L79DA57762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Bus
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We Remain OPEN by Appointment Only, Please- Call or Text (905)308-2384- Jeff Stewart

The absolute perfect small bus for a Camper-RV Conversion or keep it as People Mover! This Ford E-350 Econoline sits on an Industry Favourite and Reliable 6.8L V10 platform with Automatic Transmission. Wheelbase is 138" which is amazing for getting into tight spaces and the extra power you will LOVE on the hills or mountains. This bus was Not a City or Township unit so nothing has been cut or torn out. The floor is rubberized and completely flat. Does not get any better for building. Registered as a Van, not a Bus which makes registration a breeze. Has both dash Air Conditioning plus a Central TransAir System and Cab Heater. Bus body is a Supreme StarTrans factory painted Black instead of the usual White that are a Dime a Dozen.

Do Not Delay- These buses are HOT HOT HOT on the Market right now with still limited extended travel.

GWVR: 11500 lbs

$14800 Certified and Ready for your Conversion.

Interior Size Specs: 13 Feet Long (Front to Back)  X  7'6" Wide (Side to Side)  X  6'4" High (Top to Bottom)

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Power Outlet
Wheelchair Lift
CENTRAL AC
CENTRAL HEAT

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

