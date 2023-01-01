Menu
2009 Toyota Corolla

170,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

4dr Sdn Auto S

4dr Sdn Auto S

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9543418
  • VIN: 2T1BU40E99C026633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Clean Corolla !!! 1 Owner car with 170000KMS !!! 1 OWNER ! Toyota Reliablity at its best here. FAntastic service records with all maintenance up to date !! Recent tires, brakes, just tuned up as well. Great on gas and as reliable as it gets. Very nice clean car ready to go anywhere. Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims.. 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

