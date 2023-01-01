$9,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn Auto S
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9543418
- VIN: 2T1BU40E99C026633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Clean Corolla !!! 1 Owner car with 170000KMS !!! 1 OWNER ! Toyota Reliablity at its best here. FAntastic service records with all maintenance up to date !! Recent tires, brakes, just tuned up as well. Great on gas and as reliable as it gets. Very nice clean car ready to go anywhere. Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims.. 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
