<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>EXT MODEL, just loaded, with navigatiuon, heated leather seats, 2 DVD players, back up camera and so much MORE. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. Do not let the KMS fool you. This unit has been extremely well maintined , all hwy kms, driven to Florida and back on a regular. NEW brakes, all around, new suspension, Recent rebuilt transmission, Valve seals done, major tune. Runs and drives like NEW. SOLID SOLID Suv !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p><p>VOTED BEANTFORDs BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!</p>

2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV

260,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV

AWD 4DR

2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV

AWD 4DR

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

260,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYUKHEF1AR291820

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 260,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

EXT MODEL, just loaded, with navigatiuon, heated leather seats, 2 DVD players, back up camera and so much MORE. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. Do not let the KMS fool you. This unit has been extremely well maintined , all hwy kms, driven to Florida and back on a regular. NEW brakes, all around, new suspension, Recent rebuilt transmission, Valve seals done, major tune. Runs and drives like NEW. SOLID SOLID Suv !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

VOTED BEANTFORDs BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV