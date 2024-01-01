$7,499+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LS
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZB5E06AF245190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Nice clean car. Loaded with feautures. 1 OWNER< NO ACCIDENTS. very well maintained car. runs geat. Recent tires, brakes and tune up etc. Great car, GAS AVER as well. Has been looked after and it shows !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
