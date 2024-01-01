Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Nice clean car. Loaded with feautures. 1 OWNER< NO ACCIDENTS. very well maintained car. runs geat. Recent tires, brakes and tune up etc. Great car, GAS AVER as well. Has been looked after and it shows !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZB5E06AF245190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Nice clean car. Loaded with feautures. 1 OWNER< NO ACCIDENTS. very well maintained car. runs geat. Recent tires, brakes and tune up etc. Great car, GAS AVER as well. Has been looked after and it shows !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

