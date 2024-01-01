Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

152,000 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

  1. 1713030563
  2. 1713030573
  3. 1713030585
  4. 1713030596
  5. 1713030607
  6. 1713030618
  7. 1713030627
  8. 1713030637
  9. 1713030646
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1g1pa5sh9b7184210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Five Star Auto

Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS 152,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Soul LX - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Kia Soul LX - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty 136,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus Titanium - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Focus Titanium - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty 142,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Five Star Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-759-XXXX

(click to show)

519-759-7196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze