Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Elantra

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,599

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Elantra

2011 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1685036899
  2. 1685036903
  3. 1685036907
  4. 1685036911
  5. 1685036915
  6. 1685036919
  7. 1685036923
  8. 1685036927
  9. 1685036931
  10. 1685036935
  11. 1685036939
  12. 1685036943
  13. 1685036948
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,599

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990293
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE9BH034813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

SUPER CLEAN Elantra GLS, 1 OWNER CAR, dealer serviced with recent brakes and tires. RUNS LIke NEW. power package with bluetooth and power sunroof as well. 2nd set of wheels with winter tires. GAS SAVER, and has always been looked after and it shows.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 145,000 KM
$9,599 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio
180,000 KM
$8,599 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey A...
 180,000 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory