$9,599
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2011 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto GLS
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9990293
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE9BH034813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
SUPER CLEAN Elantra GLS, 1 OWNER CAR, dealer serviced with recent brakes and tires. RUNS LIke NEW. power package with bluetooth and power sunroof as well. 2nd set of wheels with winter tires. GAS SAVER, and has always been looked after and it shows.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
