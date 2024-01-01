Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2011 International DuraStar DUMP TRUCK for sale in Brantford, ON

2011 International DuraStar

91,000 KM

Details

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 International DuraStar

DUMP TRUCK

Watch This Vehicle

2011 International DuraStar

DUMP TRUCK

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  1. 1728352005
  2. 1728352005
  3. 1728352005
  4. 1728352005
  5. 1728352005
  6. 1728352005
  7. 1728352005
  8. 1728352005
  9. 1728352005
  10. 1728352005
  11. 1728352005
  12. 1728352005
  13. 1728352005
Contact Seller

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,000KM

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

Used 2011 International DuraStar DUMP TRUCK for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 International DuraStar DUMP TRUCK 91,000 KM $28,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 International DuraStar DUMP TRUCK for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 International DuraStar DUMP TRUCK 221,000 KM $38,500 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Sea Ray SLX 250 for sale in Brantford, ON
2006 Sea Ray SLX 250 0 $38,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-755-XXXX

(click to show)

519-755-0400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

Contact Seller
2011 International DuraStar