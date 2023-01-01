Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

170,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Hyundai Elantra

2012 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

2012 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9449670
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE6CH124793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean car.. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !! This is a dealer service car. In great shape. Runs fantastic. 170000kms. Fully loaded with bluetooth and more. Just a great car, gas saver. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Ready to go, well maintained car backed by a 2 year warranty. Engine is still under Hyundai warranty up to 200000kms !! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

