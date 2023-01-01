$8,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9449670
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE6CH124793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean car.. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !! This is a dealer service car. In great shape. Runs fantastic. 170000kms. Fully loaded with bluetooth and more. Just a great car, gas saver. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Ready to go, well maintained car backed by a 2 year warranty. Engine is still under Hyundai warranty up to 200000kms !!
